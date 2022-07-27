Four violent murders in ONE Day INCLUDING A Four YEAR OLD CHILD – where all these weapons and gunmen are coming from?

Police arrested the brother of the four-year-old last night…

FOUR-year-old Kenton Seymour Jr shot dead on Fleming Street last evening around 10pm. His brother was taken into custody.

NASSAU| Well a four-year-old child Kenton Seymour jr is dead this morning following a seperate shooting in Fleming Street last night.

Also a man is dead following a double shooting in Yellow Elder and again in Bain and Grants Town on West and South Streets a man by the name of Marvin Martin was shot. He died in hospital a shortime later.

Last evening was a busy night for criminals.

These incidents record some four homicides in total in one day including the gunman who was shot dead by his partner in crime in PINEWOOD. I hate to say this but all this killing gat to be da vaccine!

