Marvin Martin 45.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now being updated with that victim murdered on West and South Streets Tuesday. He was 45-year–old Marvin Martin aka Meat Man.

Back in 2019 Martin was charged with the country’s first homicide for that year (New Years Day) in the murder of Terrance Rolle aka “Cokehead”.

He was released feom custody and well shot dead yesterday.

