Check out this latest update coming from COP Clayton Fernander…

COP Clayton Fernander

NASSAU| Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the captain of Sunday’s human smuggling operation that resulted in the deaths of at least 17 Haitian migrants was previously convicted of human smuggling in the United States and spent two years in prison. And there is more.

Fernander said the captain was also convicted of drug smuggling in Cuba and spent an additional eight years in prison.

He said police hope to bring charges against the captain and others soon. He said charges could include 17 counts of manslaughter, among others.

Keith Bell told the country the smugglers had work permits. COP Fernander said one had international crininal records. My question is this? Who vets these people requesting Work permits in the Bahamas?

What is dis?