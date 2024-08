Mr Reggie “The Juicer” Knowles

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of one of the greatest pitchers in the Bahamian history Mr Reggie “The Juicer” Knowles.

Reggie passed away on Thursday in hospital. He was one of the greats in the field of softball who served on the national team of the Bahamas; repressenting in country at many sporting field events.

As we pay our respects in the coming days to his family Bahamas Press offers our deep condolences to the family and the country on his passing.

May he rest in peace.