RBDF captures Social Services National Family Week Sports Day overall title

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Representatives of various government ministries and departments, including the law enforcement and national security sectors, in addition to the community of persons with disabilities, and others, participated in the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting’s National Family Week Sports and Fun Day held Saturday (July 27) at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

The overall title went to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, followed by the Department of Immigration, and the Bahamas department of Corrections (BDOCS) in third. Designed to promote “Family Fun and community spirit,” other participants included the T-Bird Flyers and Swift Track Clubs, Breezes SuperClubs, Courtyard Marriott, Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Customs Department, and individual families.

National Family Week was celebrated July 25- 31 under the theme ‘Promoting Stronger Families, Building Stronger Communities’ and included events such as Saturday’s Sports and Fun Day, a Family Empowerment Forum (held Thursday, July 25), and a Men’s Empowerment Forum hosted by the Men’s Desk, Department of Gender and Family Affairs, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting.

“It is good when families can take time to engage in wholesome activities,” Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles K. LaRoda said. “This reinforces family ties and strengthens relationships. Families play an important role in our society. The stronger the family, the stronger the community.”

Minister LaRoda applauded all of the participants and families for their attendance. Children attending the event were treated to a number of free activities including Bouncing Castles and Slides. A number of vendors/exhibitors also got the opportunity to benefit from the activities, among them, the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group and Abilities Unlimited. The Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group offers a safe and caring environment for those whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer.

“This Sports and Fun Day is intended to promote stronger families. Today’s event is also designed to foster community spirit among the various Government Ministries, Departments and other participating entities. As you enjoy the events, please take some time to simply fellowship with each other. Let us continue to strengthen our family unit; take the breaks that are needed to spend quality time together,” Minister LaRoda added.

Organized by the Department of Gender and Family Affairs, National Family Week is part of the Ministry’s holistic approach to achieving its vision and goals of helping to make the lives of Bahamians better. This includes the development of year-round strategies designed to create “an enabling atmosphere for stronger families.”

Over the next few months, empowerment strategies for men and women will be strengthened through training programmes, retooling for maximized productivity and skills development.