The Governor General pursues an extensive itinerary on her State Visit to Botswana

BOTSWANA — Governor General, HE the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, on Official Visit to the Republic of Botswana this week, has had an itinerary of wide-ranging pursuits with these slated activities: Official Talks at the Office of the President; visit to the Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB); visit to the National Museum and Art Gallery; State Banquet; visits to the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture, and to Mokolodi Nature Reserve; visit to Gaborone Women’s Prison; to Francistown (site of Southern Africa’s first gold rush in the late 1800s); and to Lion Tutoring Services (tutors of children with learning disabilities); and a Joint Exit Press Briefing.

At her Tête-à Tête (Official Talks) with HE President Mokgweetsi Masisi at the Office of the President, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, accompanied by Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, Office of the Governor General Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson, and HE Ambassador and Bahamas Foreign Affairs Director General Jerusa Ali, the Governor General and President Masisi spoke of ways to deepen their nations’ relationship, raise public awareness of the effects of climate change, and explore opportunities for trade and investment.

Bilateral discussions between members of the official party and their Botswana counterparts included: multilateral cooperation; stability, security and economic development; climate change and renewable energy; digitalization and building a framework for e-governance; and cultural and historical themes.

Dame Cynthia’s prepared remarks at the Official Talks:

“Your Excellency Dr. Masisi, President of Botswana and Lady Mrs. Masisi

Honourable Madame Serame, Minister of Finance

Honourable Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs,Bahamas

Honourable Deputy and Cabinet Ministers

Director General Jerusa Ali

Ladies and gentlemen,



Thank you for your kind words of introduction.

I am so honoured to be here in Botswana.

Excellency, look how far we have come over the past 24 years of diplomatic relations and over the past year of visits and talks to deepen our relationship.



As I look around this boardroom here this morning, I can feel the present joy and the future enthusiasm for our peoples’ relations.



Excellency, I am particularly pleased to extend the best wishes of Prime Minister Philip Davis. He has asked me to extend to you and your dear wife his warmest regards. The Prime Minister is grateful for your visit to The Bahamas in September last year. He equally holds fond memories of his visit here in March of this year.



On your visit to The Bahamas last year you kindly extended an invitation to me to visit Botswana. Today I am here in fulfillment of my promise and commitment to visit this enchanting and charming country.



Excellency, in my current role as Governor General and Head of State of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I have a profound commitment to service. My official programme reflects my interests in history and culture and in outreach to youth and prisoners. I thank you and your team.



Kindly permit me to thank you and your organizing committee at the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation for such an impressive welcome and warm reception. The memories of this occasion will remain with me for the rest of my life.



I am humbled, honoured, and grateful.



Excellency, this is my very first time visiting the African continent and I consider this a blessing that Botswana is the first country I am experiencing.



Botswana is the longest uninterrupted democracy in Africa since its independence in September 1966. It is no wonder I have heard Botswana referred to as the ‘Miracle of Africa’ for democracy, rule of law, non-discrimination, and peace.



Excellency, Botswana genuinely feels like home. As I walk around Gaborone, I see persons who look like family, friends and colleagues from The Bahamas.



This year is a year for maintaining and strengthening our Pan-African ties. We are separated by an ocean, but we are one people. Just as we fought colonial rule and racial discrimination together, we must now join together to fight for development and justice.



Permit me to quote an excerpt from Romans 13: 1-3 from the Bible: “For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God… For the authorities do not strike fear in people who are doing right, but in those who are doing wrong… Do what is right, and they will honour you.”



Let us continue to nurture and honour this Botswana-Bahamas relationship. Let us continue to do right by our people.



A toast, May God continue to bless Botswana and May God continue to bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.



Thank you.”