Closing of Bain and Grants Town Summer Games

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Bain Town & Grants Town’s Summer Games Closing Ceremony took place on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Southern Recreation Grounds.

Bringing remarks were Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the.Hon. Chester Cooper and Mr. Wayde Watson, MP for Bain & Grants Town and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Acting PM Cooper and Mr. Watson presented the children with Medals and Trophies for taking part in the Summer Games, for the First, Second, and Third Place Teams, and for Floating Trophy winners.

Nathaniel McKinney was honored by Bain & Grants Town Summer Games 2024, for his service and outstanding participation in the Bain & Grants Town community. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)