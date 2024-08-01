Sandals Emerald Bay will become Beaches Exuma, After A $100 Million Transformation

NASSAU, Bahamas, 31 July 2024 – New Beaches Exuma to Employ 850 Sandals Emerald Bay announced it will undergo an estimated $100 million transformation to become ‘Beaches Exuma’, a much larger resort that will sit on the same property.

During this redevelopment, the resort will be temporarily closed, beginning the 15th of August. We anticipate the construction phase will last for six to eight months. Sandals has assured the government that the temporary closure is necessary in order to protect the safety of staff and visitors while the property undergoes significant renovation.

It is projected that the construction phase will generate 400 jobs, and that the construction and renovation will produce other opportunities for local contractors and other businesses on the island.

Though our island will experience a temporary disruption, the investment is a significant one for our community. Exuma has seen substantial economic growth in the last several years, with virtually all Exumians who want to work able to find an opportunity to do so.

Beaches Exuma will add to our islands’ success, employing more than 850 people, and significantly boosting local employment and family-focused entrepreneurial opportunities.

Impact on Current Employees: Opportunities for Employment, Upskilling, and Relief Currently, some 425 Bahamians are employed at Sandals Emerald Bay, of whom approximately 200 hail from Exuma.

During the temporary closure, dozens of employees will be retained to secure and manage the facility. Efforts will be made to redeploy as many workers as possible to other Sandals properties. In fact, one on ones started this afternoon and will continue for the next two days on options the company is offering, including skeleton crews and transfers to Turks and Caicos Islands properties for experience.

We will do all we can in providing support to help the affected workers to transition. A Jobs and Entrepreneurship fair will be held on August 9th for residents of Exuma, featuring representatives of all existing hotels and new developers. Residents are also invited to register with the TeamCooper Job Bank at www.TeamCooperExuma.com.

This job fair is an opportunity for our residents to secure employment as well as upskill, preparing them for the numerous opportunities that the new Beaches Exuma will bring. The expansion of the resort will enlarge the market for existing and new Bahamian-owned businesses, including, for example, family-friendly restaurants and activities.

Current employees of Sandals Emerald Bay will be given priority consideration for employment at Beaches Exuma.

Any resident needing assistance with access to NIB benefits should apply at the job fair or the TeamCooper Office in Exuma for help facilitating their applications.

The people of Exuma and Ragged Island come first and foremost for me in public life. With more than $1.5 billion in investments underway, 3,250 rooms, including 2,750 vacation rentals and 550 hotel rooms) and a new international airport, Exuma is thriving.

We will work closely with Sandals Resorts International to ensure the successful completion of this project, which will make Exuma stronger, and generate a significant variety of new opportunities.

Exuma is my home, and I will be with her every step of this journey. For more information, please visit www.tdcbahamas.com, www.bahamas.com, and www.tourismtoday.com.