A Junior Cabinet Minister’s personal assistant and husband charged with dangerous deadly weapons in their possession…

Charra Rolle-Scutt, 26, Rubens Scutt, 33 and Minister Leon Lundy.

NASSAU| A woman working as the personal assistant to Junior Cabinet Minister Leon Lundy has been charged before the courts yesterday on multiple gun crimes.

Police arrested Rubens Scutt, 33, and Charra Rolle-Scutt, 26, after they executed a search warrant on their McKinney Drive home.

The officers allegedly recovered two black Barra air rifles, a white and black Crossman air rifle, a Gamo model 430 air pistol, a black C2 760 compact air pistol, a Sig Sauer 911 air pistol, and two black Austria pistols.

What’s more, the officers seized 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, 200 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 475 rounds of 12 Guage shotgun shells, and 500 rounds of .22 ammunition.

Now BP confirms this is the second person employed inside a highly sensitive government department to be charged with dangerous war-like weapons.

Last year a Ministry of Finance employee was caught and tracked down by police with dangerous weapons and today that former employee is serving time in prison.

We believe there is a serious breakdown in the Human Resource Departments across Government agencies where persons are NOT BEING PROPERLY VETTED!

Bahamas Press, for a third time now, is calling on the relevant agencies to please background check these people now being hired to do the People’s Business in the country! You cannot be trafficking weapons and war-like machines contributing to the death, massacre and mayhem on our streets (Killing up ONE OUNCE DEM), and then come tell me you are working for the People of the Bahamas! DAT CANNOT HAPPEN!

Up to press time BP has gotten no word if Rolle-Scutt is still employed in Minister Lundy’s Office.

Additionally, this is the second worker connected to the South Andros MP to be caught up on the wrong side of the law. Last year a general in the MP’s Office was charged with raping a teen boy and giving him a serious disease!

What kinda vetting is happening around here! VET THESE PEOPLE COMING AROUND DA GOVERNMENT OFFICES!

Bail was set at $9,500 and the Scutts will return December 12 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment papers.

The couple is also accused of violating customs regulations by allegedly having guns and ammunition for which duty allegedly had not been paid.

They pleaded not guilty and will be tried on October 15.

