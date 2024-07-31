New $100 million investment spells GREAT NEWS for EXUMA…

DPM Cooper encourages residents to embrace new opportunities in Tourism as 12 million guests will descend on the Bahamas in 2024!

EXUMA| The kid-friendly version of the Caribbean’s best-known, all-inclusive resort brand, Sandals, will be developed in The Bahamas when Sandals Emerald Bay undergoes a $100 million transformation into the Beaches brand..

Sources close to the development told this paper that the property is scheduled to close on August 15 for six months, as Sandals Resorts International carries out major construction on the property.

According to the source, there will be a markedly larger resort at the same site where Sandals Emerald Bay now sits.

Several years ago, Sandals purchased the adjoining property to its Emerald Bay resort. It was speculated then that Sandals would consider putting a Beaches at the property.

“There will be more rooms, villas, restaurants and family water features and activities to be added to the property,” the source said.

The source added that while there are more than 400 employees at the property now, the Beaches property could boost employment to some 1,000 workers.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said at the Exuma Business Outlook in 2021, that Sandals was deciding on a timeline to develop its child-friendly Beaches brand on Great Exuma.

Cooper said at the outlook that it was his hope that Sandals would cut the ribbon on the Beaches property by 2026.

This will be the first time Sandals Resorts will develop a Beaches resort in The Bahamas. That brand is expected to attract families who will create more spend for the local economy, as well as jobs during construction.

The resort property could get a renewed boost by switching to the popular family brand.

Meanwhile area MP and Minister for Tourism Hon. Chester Cooper is inviting the public to embrace the transformation now underway. On August 9th Exuma residents are invited to attend a hobs and entrepreneurship fair. The event will feature representatives of hotels in Nassau and Exuma.

The job fair is an opportunity for our residents to secure employment and upskills preparing them for the numerous opportunities at the new Beaches Exuma. Advice on NIB benefits will also be available.

Residents can register with the TeamCooper Job Bank at www.teamcooperexuma.com