Statement by Mrs Ann Marie Davis on murder due to domestic violence

Mrs Ann Marie Davis

OFFICE OF THE SPOUSE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

31st August 2024

I am deeply saddened and troubled by the recent murder of one of our young women, an apparent victim of domestic violence. I express condolences to the family of the deceased and hope that the relevant authorities will swiftly secure justice for her and her family.

It is always very difficult when children are left motherless due to violent conflicts in the home because of our inability to resolve interpersonal conflicts and disagreements in a civil and diplomatic manner.

I again call on all women in relationships to jealously and selfishly guard their physical, mental and emotional health as well as their personal safety. It is never acceptable for men to abuse their partners and the mother of their children and women must never subject themselves to indiscriminate violence by remaining in abusive relationships.

Further, and to the observers, we must commit ourselves to being our sister’s keeper and alert authorities at the first signs of irregularities in all relationships of our family members, colleagues and friends.

One life lost to violence is one life too many and we all have a responsibility to do our small part in ensuring that our homes, workplaces and public places are safe spaces and crime-free zones.

We have it within our gift – if we exercise the requisite will – to arrest and eliminate this social scourge and culture of violence in all its forms that too often lead to indiscriminate murder and indescribable grief.

Let us be guided by the golden rule.

