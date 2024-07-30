Court of Appeal dismisses Stay in Long Island MP Adrian Gibson’s case…

Court of Appeal President WOTE: “This matter is to proceed with all due haste.”

Long Island MP Adrian Paul Gibson.

NASSAU| The Court of Appeal has rejected Long Island MP’s Stay in the matter involving the Water and Sewerage Corporation, deciding that the matter continues in the Supreme Court.

In this third ruling by the Court of Appeal where Gibson’s attorneys attempted to stop or stall the case questioning procedures. In a ruling handed down on July 24th Court of Appeal President Jon Isaacs wrote:

” We have considered this matter. The court is of the view that there is no application for leave to appeal. There is no Notice of Appeal extant before this court. Its absence means that any application pursuant to that Notice of Appeal or application for leave to appeal has no legs, it has no footing. In the circumstances, all that is before the court is an application for a stay, which stay cannot be granted, bearing in mind that there is nothing before us upon which it is based. In the circumstances, the application for a stay is dismissed. This matter is to proceed with all due haste.

This is not the first attempt by Gibson’s lawyers to stall the matter. Back in 2023 Justices Jon Isaacs, Maureen Crane-Scott and Milton Evans oversaw Long Island MP Adrian Gibson’s second constitutional motion seeking a permanent stay to his court proceedings. This comes two weeks after Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson of the Supreme Court determined that the first constitutional motion was improper.

The Long Island MP is facing money laundering charges stemming from his tenure as the WSC’s Executive Chairman under the Minnis administration.

Mr Geoffrey Farquharson, with Mr Murrio Ducille, KC, are Counsel for Appellant, Adrian Gibson, and Ms Cordell Frazier, Madam DPP, Counsel for Respondent.

The Hon Mr Justice Isaacs, President, The Hon Madam Justice Crane-Scott, JA and The Hon Mr Justice Evans, JA heard the matter.

Meanwhile, the media ain’t tell yinner nothing bout these developments. Yinner ga hear about it now though.

We report yinner decide!