Man accused of being involved in that $1.4 million armoured vehicle robbery shot dead near the Fox Hill Park…

Omar Roberts, 34, is homicide victim #75

NASSAU| A fourth person has died following that armored car company robbery back in November during which more than $1.4 million was stolen from an armoured car.

Oral Roberts, 34, who was charged, along with Akeil Holmes, 26, with stealing and conspiracy to commit stealing was shot dead just a short distance from the Fox Hill Park Tuesday evening.

Both men were transporting some $1,475,000 from a local bank on November 2nd, 2023, when the cash inside the vehicle went unattended, and then missing at the airport.

Some four persons have now died having been alleged to have been involved or associated as a friend in that robbery. Namely, Michael Fox Jr, Dino Smith, (his girlfriend Arnette Johnson ), and now Oral Roberts.

The angry mother of the deceased victim on the scene claimed her son was not known to police. She added that police had picked up her son (Oral Roberts) last week for questioning involving the investigation involving CID Chief Michael Johnson.

Meanwhile BP continues to warn parents to advise their children to avoid criminal activities. NO WHERE IN THE WORLD CAN ANY CRIMINAL GANG STEAL $1.4 MILLION AND LIVE TO TELL THE STORY. In fact around here you cannot rob an Asian store and live to tell the story.

Anyway…yinner better get the message!

We report yinner decide!