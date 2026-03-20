St Barnabas welcomes incoming MP Michael Halkitis as Constituency Office opens on Market Street

An important milestone for the people of St. Barnabas as we proudly celebrated the official opening of the St. Barnabas Constituency Office on Market Street. This office represents more than just a space . It’s a place where residents can come to be heard, seek assistance, and stay connected with the work being done on their behalf.

We remain committed to listening to the concerns of the community, working together to find solutions, and continuing the progress that the people of St. Barnabas deserve. Our mission is simple: to serve the people, strengthen our community, and ensure that every voice matters.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support this special occasion and to those who continue to believe in the vision for a stronger St. Barnabas. The work continues, and together we move forward.

Market Street (Next to First Baptist Church Parking Lot)

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