STATEMENT OF THE CONFERENCE OF HEADS OF THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY (CARICOM) ON THE REAPPOINTMENT OF THE SECRETARY GENERAL

CARICOM LEADERS gathered for regional meeting in St. Lucia.

During the Retreat of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held on 06 July 2026, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago maintained its objection to the process used in the reappointment of the Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

CARICOM acknowledged that the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago desires to have the issue of the reappointment of the SG referred to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to render an Advisory Opinion thereon. To facilitate this request, the Community agrees to commence proceedings to secure such advisory opinion in accordance with Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The Community acknowledged that this is the very purpose for which the CCJ was created – to be a treaty interpretation body.

The Community further agreed that the status quo with respect to the re-appointment of the Secretary General shall remain unless and until the Community considers the said Advisory Opinion from the CCJ.

The Community agreed that this way forward allows for this matter to be resolved in an amicable manner, without prejudice to the ability of the Community to conduct its affairs.

In this context, the Community reaffirmed that the ongoing review of its governance architecture is part of the broader mandate, agreed at the previous Conference in St. Kitts and Nevis, to strengthen the governance of the Community and enhance its effectiveness.

The Heads of Government further underscored that this process does not impugn the integrity of any Member State or individual; rather it reflects the Community’s collective commitment to continuous institutional improvement with the highest standards of good governance.

The Heads of Government have reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals and objectives of the Community and will continue to move forward in unity to advance the interests of the Region during these difficult times, recognizing the myriad of challenges the Community faces currently.