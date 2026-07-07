Ensuring energy supply is reliable, sustainable, and affordable remains the Ministry’s top priority

Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis

STATEMENT: The recent power outages across New Providence caused serious hardship for residents, families, businesses, medical facilities, and public services.

I recognize the disruption that many Bahamians experienced, and I understand the frustration that has followed.

Over the weekend, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) advised that severe weather and intense lightning activity triggered a major fault at the Blue Hills Power Station. That fault contributed to widespread outages and an unstable power supply across New Providence.

BPL’s technical teams worked throughout the day and into the early morning hours to restore service and stabilize the system.

Throughout that period, I remained in close contact with BPL’s leadership and technical personnel as restoration efforts continued.

My immediate priority was to ensure that every available resource was directed toward restoring power safely and as quickly as possible.

I also recognize that, during an event of this scale, restoration must be matched by clear and consistent communication. When residents are without electricity, public information becomes part of the response.

I have made clear to BPL that updates during major service disruptions must be faster, clearer, and more regular.

The public has raised fair questions. Bahamians want to know why this incident had such a wide impact. They want to know why the system remains vulnerable. They want to know what work is being done to strengthen the grid. They want to know when they will feel greater reliability in their homes and businesses.

These questions deserve answers.

The Government is advancing the work required to strengthen the energy sector. This work includes improvements to generation, transmission, grid stability, renewable energy integration, and long-term system resilience. The objective is to deliver a more reliable, stable, and affordable electricity system for The Bahamas.

This work is taking place while the existing system remains under pressure from high demand, extreme heat, severe weather, and aging infrastructure; however, these pressures do not excuse the hardship experienced by the public. They confirm the urgency of the reforms now underway.

I have also heard the concerns raised by customers regarding damage to appliances and equipment following outages and power restoration. I have asked BPL to provide clear public guidance on the process for reporting these matters and having them reviewed.

I thank the engineers, line workers, control room operators, technical staff, and leadership of Bahamas Power and Light, Bahamas Grid Company, and Grand Bahama Power for their work during this difficult period. Many worked long hours under demanding conditions to restore and stabilize the system.

I also understand that appreciation for the technical teams does not remove the frustration felt by the public. The Bahamian people expect reliable service. They expect accountability. They expect progress that can be measured.

On Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Office of the Prime Minister, I will provide a more comprehensive update on the work underway to strengthen the energy sector, improve reliability, support grid resilience, and move The Bahamas toward a more stable and affordable electricity system.

My commitment is to keep the public informed, to answer the questions, and to continue the work required to deliver the energy system the Bahamian people deserve.

Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis /Minister of Energy, Utilities and Aviation

Commonwealth of The Bahamas

7th July 2026