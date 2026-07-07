Prime Minister Commissions Completed Rooftop Solar Installations at UB

PM Davis commissioned RoofTOP Solar Project at The University of The Bahamas.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis participated in ceremonies commissioning Completed Rooftop Solar Installations at the University of The Bahamas, a move towards energy sustainability.

“Today, we turn a new page on how we power our lives, how we protect our environment, and how we define Bahamian leadership in the 21st century. Energy is foundational to national development,” the prime minister said.

The ceremony commissioning installation completion, under the Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in The Bahamas (RRESB) programme, was held on Friday, July 3, 2026 at Courtyard Choices, University of The Bahamas.

“With this commissioning, the University of The Bahamas takes its place at the vanguard of our energy transition. You are setting an example and proving your commitment to stewardship – leaving our islands better than we found them,” the prime minister said.

He said it was good to mark the commissioning: “The country has turned a new page on how we power our lives, how we protect our environment, and how we define Bahamian leadership in the 21st century,” he said.

The prime minister regarded energy as fundamental to national development, and added, “It determines how effectively we educate our children, how reliably we deliver healthcare, and how competitive our businesses can be.” So, today is about solar panels, yes. But it is also about how we power this country and what that means for the future we are building together. This is why programmes like RRESB matter.”

He said that it reflects his administration’s commitment to strengthening the systems that underscore daily life in the country, while building a country that is more sustainable and more energy-secure.

“We live on the frontlines of a changing climate.

“We have felt the fury of the winds and the rising of the tides. We know, better than most, that the old ways of generating power – reliant on volatile oil and fragile, centralized grids are no longer enough to guarantee our safety.

“This is why this administration will continue to strengthen our critical infrastructure and improve the resilience of our energy sector.

“As Prime Minister, I see these investments as investments in our future. They will serve our country for many years to come – while reflecting a broader shift in how we think about development.

The Prime Minister said: “Sustainability is no longer separate from growth – it is essential to it.”

He extended sincere appreciation to Mr. Ruiz, Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Jamaica, Belize, The Bahamas, The Turks and Caicos Islands and the Cayman Islands, and to Mr. Fache, Program Manager with the European Union Delegation, for their partnership.

And, he commended partners at the Inter-American Development Bank, the University of the Bahamas, the Project Execution Unit, AnO Technologies, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis and the Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation for their dedication and expertise in implementing this program.

“Today’s achievement reflects what can be accomplished when we work together in pursuit of a stronger Bahamas.

“This is the work of nation-building. It is not accomplished in a single day or in a single project. It is steady work – consistent and purposeful.”