Five young Bahamian women to represent the country at Cyber Wizard 2026 Camp in Estonia

Five woman Cyber Wizard 2026, a fully funded international cybersecurity summer camp in Estonia.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Five young Bahamian women will represent the country at the Cyber Wizard 2026, a fully funded international cybersecurity summer camp in Estonia.

The young women are the winners of a competition administered by the National Computer Incident Response Team of The Bahamas (CIRT-BS), in partnership with the Latin America and Caribbean Cyber Competence Centre (LAC4) and the European Union.

The five winners were celebrated after a highly competitive selection process of more than 50 applications from talented young Bahamians representing both public and private schools from throughout the country at the Cyber Wizards Summer Camp 2026 Delegation & Award Ceremony held at the Access Cowork Suites, One West Plaza on Friday, July 3, 2026.

The winners are:

· Taylor Knowles, a 10th Grade student at Lyford Cay International School in New Providence

· Adaya Ferguson, a 9th Grade student at Windsor School in New Providence

· Raelynn Davis, a 10th Grade student at St. John’s College in New Providence

· Sasha Shelby-Rose Fox, a 10th Grade student at NGM Major High School in Long Island

· Dinah Dean, a 10th Grade student at Bishop Michael Eldon School in Grand Bahama

Attorney General Sen. the Hon. Wayne Munroe told the winners, “You were chosen from among your peers to take our flag onto the international stage in one of the most important and fastest-growing fields in the world. This is no small thing and your country is proud of you.”

The AG said, “While in Estonia ask questions; be curious; make friends from around the world and bring everything you learn back home. The Bahamas will be waiting to see what you do next.”

He added, “The security of our digital future will depend on you – our talented well-trained Bahamians who can defend it.”

The AG said this is as important or some would say more important than buying guns for policemen or vessels for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

He noted that young women remain underrepresented in cybersecurity globally, and every woman who enters the field opens the door for other women.

He told the awardees’ family and friends that they also deserve congratulations.

The AG said, “Achievements like this begin at home with your sacrifices and belief in these young women.”

He also thanked CIRT-BS and its Director for overseeing the application process, as well as the EU and LAC4, whose investment in Bahamian youth made this possible. “Partnerships like these strengthen our national cybersecurity capacity and connect Bahamian talent to the wider world.”

Also attending the event were Minister of Social Services, Sen. the Hon. Barbara Cartwright; Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Sen. the Hon. Keenan Johnson; Director, CIRT-BS, Sametria McKinney; Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the EU to The Bahamas, Aniceto Rodriguez and Regional Director, LAC4, Cesar Moline Rodriguez.

The Cybersecurity Camp is for girls aged 13-16 and they will learn about the exciting world of hacking. They need to have no prior experience in coding or cybersecurity.

The Camp takes place from August 3 to 8, 2026. During the camp participants learn essential cybersecurity skills through hands-on workshops, tackle engaging challenges, and participate in a Capture the Flag (CTF) game. In the evenings fun group activities, a trip to nature and a party on the last evening take place.