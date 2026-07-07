Marvin Dames’ business partner gets new date as he speaks with investigators to tell ALL

MIAMI| A Florida district judge has canceled the upcoming trial date for Malcolm Goodman.
Goodman, who is the former business partner of former national security minister Marvin Dames, is accused of smuggling 200 kilos of cocaine, valued at $4M into Florida on February 11 onboard the M/V Reel Xperience.
His trial was set to begin on July 13 before judge Melissa Damian after missing two deadlines to enter a plea deal for her.
Judge Damian canceled the scheduled trial date and sent the case to judge Jared Strauss for a change of plea hearing.