BP Breaking| On Monday 2nd October 2023 (Today) at 10:00am the Criminal Investigation Department will place three males before the Freeport Magistrate Court for the following:

Firstly, A 17 year old juvenile male charged for Manslaughter by Negligence. This is in connection with an incident that occurred on 28th August 2023 which caused the death of Shavargo Harvey in pioneers loop.

Secondly, Two males ages 19years will appear before the courts charged with Unlawful Sexual Intercourse.