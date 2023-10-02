Downtown Revitalization Project to Begin Addressing Flooding Issues

Live Scenes on East Bay and Deveaux Streets.

Sen. Rolle

NASSAU, Bahamas (30 September 2023) – The Downtown Revitalization Project, an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation in Partnership with key Government agencies will, this week, begin undertaking the initial stage of works to bring some relief to the flooding issues of Downtown Nassau.

The early phase of the works involves clearing debris from the main culverts to increase proper flow within the drainage system and is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works and the Water & Sewage Corporation.

The Downtown Revitalization Project seeks to restore vitality and charm to the city of Nassau by increasing functionality, improving the city’s aesthetics and creating sustainable practices to enhance the overall downtown experience for visitors and residents alike.

A technical team along with The Ministry of Works has begun investigating the longstanding flooding issues and is in the preliminary stage of finding a permanent solution that would remedy extreme flooding in the Downtown area.

Senator Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation who leads the Downtown Revitalization Project, said, “Resolving the downtown flooding issue is a long-term goal, but we have identified some of the key areas where we’ve noticed a lot of blockages. We understand that this is a short-term fix, and it may give us temporary relief.”

The team will focus on Dowdeswell Street, School Lane, Victoria Street and East Bay Street to remediate the blockage issue to alleviate flooding downtown. The project will take over a month to complete.

Senator Rolle added, “Resolving the issue of flooding in the Downtown area over the long term requires substantial changes to the infrastructure and is a matter that we have to work closely with the experts to resolve. This matter will be addressed by the Deputy Prime Minister and his ministerial colleague in Public Works for a permanent, long-term solution.

But, in the interim, we’re happy that the works currently being undertaken should bring some small relief.”

Once the main culverts have been cleared, the downtown drainage system would undergo

quarterly cleanings to help prevent severe flooding.