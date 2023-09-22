The Governor-General welcomes representatives of GGYA

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor-General, received Representatives of the Governor-General’s Youth Awards (GGYA) programme in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor-General, September 21, 2023.

Pictured from left: Felix Stubbs, Board Member; Susan Glinton, Management Council; Rodger Thompson, Board Member; Jacquetta Maycock, National Director; John Bethell, Chair, Board of Trustees; H.E. Cynthia Pratt; Father James Palacious, Chair, Management Council; Ricky Chea, Deputy Chair; Rosamund Roberts, MBE Secretary, Board of Trustees; and Everette Mackey, Treasurer. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)