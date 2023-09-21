Veteran Broadcaster Nathalee Martinborough passes at Doctor’s Hospital…

Ms Nathalee Martinborough

NASSAU| Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press tonight confirms the passing of veteran broadcaster, anchor and Deputy News Director at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas Northern Service Ms Nathalee Martinborough.

Ms Martinborough passed away this evening just over an hour ago at Doctor’s Hospital.

She was a trailblazer in broadcasting in the Bahamas exercising her craft by reporting the news and information for many years.

Tonight we lift her family in prayer and pray that her soul rest in peace.