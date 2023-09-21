39 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on July 5, 2018.

NASSAU| In Magistrate’s Court #9 and #2 thirty-nine (39) foreign nationals were arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley and Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux respectively, for various immigration offences.

On Wednesday, 20th September 2023 in Magistrate’s Court #9 eleven (11) Ecuadorean nationals pled guilty to the charge of Overstaying and were convicted and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve two months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS). On the charge of Illegal Landing one (1) Ecuadorean national pled guilty and was convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, served one month at (BDOCS).

On Tuesday, 19th September 2023 in Magistrate’s Court #2 seven (7) Haitian nationals pled guilty to the charge of Illegal Landing and were convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS). On the charge of Overstaying; twelve (12) Ecuadoreans and one (1) Dominican national pled guilty and were convicted and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS).

One (1) Jamaican, one (1) Russian and four (4) Haitian nationals also pled guilty to the charge and were convicted and fined $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve six months at (BDOCS).

Additionally, one (1) Haitian national pled guilty to charges of 1. Possession of a Forged Document, 2. Unlawful use of a Forged Document and 3. Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer; whom was convicted and fined on counts 1 and 2 $2,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve nine months at (BDOCS) and count 3 $3,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve twelve months at (BDOCS).

Upon payment of all fines and completion of sentences, all migrants were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

25 FOREIGN NATIONALS REPATRIATED FROM NEW PROVIDENCE

On Thursday, 21st September 2023 the Immigration Department effectively executed two (2) repatriation exercises from the Lynden Pindling Int’l Airport.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., a Flamingo Air chartered flight C6-MMK departed enroute to Cap Haitien, Haiti with eleven (11) Haitian nationals onboard; five (5) males, three (3) females and three (3) minors.

Additionally, at 1:08 p.m., a Copa Airlines flight CM197 departed enroute to Panama City, Panama with fourteen (14) Ecuadorean nationals onboard; seven (7) males and seven (7) females.

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement Units led the escorts. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remains the highest priority.

