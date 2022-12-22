The U.S. and The Bahamas’ Strong Partnership on Display

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The United States and The Bahamas share a long history of law enforcement cooperation. This cooperation includes everything from daily joint patrols of our borders, to high-profile criminal cases and extraditions.

The extradition treaty between the U.S. and The Bahamas has been in force since 1994 – nearly thirty years. This is only one of several treaties and agreements between our two nations that allow us to work hand-in-hand to enforce the law.

The U.S. Embassy commends The Bahamas’ government for its commitment to the rule of law and, more immediately, its logistical assistance in addressing a sensitive situation. The Attorney General’s office was critical to recent successes. We also appreciate the Bahamian judicial system ensuring our citizens enjoy the benefits of due process.

Through timely communication and coordination, U.S. and Bahamian authorities achieved our mutual objective: to respect and uphold the law.

