STATEMENT on Sam Bankman Fried extradition to the United States tonight…

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder and Sam Bankman Fried.

The Office of the Attorney General of The Bahamas announced the extradition to the United States of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the former CEO of FTX. SBF will depart from The Bahamas for the United States tonight.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force arrested SBF, a United States citizen, on 12 December 2022 following notification in the form of a diplomatic note from the United States that it had filed criminal charges against him.

The United States requested that a provisional arrest warrant be issued for SBF in anticipation of his extradition pursuant to an extradition Treaty between the two nations.

After the arrest, SBF subsequently waived his right to challenge his extradition to the United States.

The Bahamas has determined that the provisional arrest, and subsequent written consent by SBF to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings satisfies the requirements of the Treaty and our nation’s Extradition Act.