Three NAD employees passed away suddenly last week – WHAT IS HAPPENING?!

BP reports the passing of WSC employee Arnold “BIG” Bain today…..

Employees of NAD all died in one week.

NASSAU| Counseling Services had to be called in to console staffers at NAD following the sudden deaths of three of its employees in just one week.

The deaths came in the midst of the busy Christmas season. The first employee passed away last Monday, the second on Wednesday and the male passed away during the Christmas Party on Saturday.

Arnold Bain

In the real world medical teams would be all over that facility and the venue of the party would force an inspection of food, and swabbing for mold, or viruses. Health would be contract tracing for the food and drinks examining vendors to get to the bottom of this. But we are just not in the real world anymore. Pray for their families.

Meanwhile, BP is following the sudden death of another Water and Sewerage employee. BP understands employee Arnold “BIG” Bain was an employee in the New Providence Operations section.

Bain was a hard supporter of the One Family Junkanoo Group and was a certified field official with the BAAAs. Bain was a fixture at the race starting line, firing the gun for races at CARIFTA and Bahama Games.

Tonight we pray for his family on his passing. May he rest in peace.