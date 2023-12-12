Christmas Celebration of Lights comes to town on New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera, and Exuma…

Pompey Square scenes.

NASSAU| THE CELEBRATION of LIghts has once again gripped the attention of spectators this holiday season and Island Pearls International has returned to warm the hearts of Bahamians this holiday.

Back in 2021 the company was engaged to develop holiday spaces following a long period of lockdowns during the pandemic. in 2021 Christmas light filled Rawson Square in a smashing array of holiday themes.

The positive reviews forced a return of the lighting displays and in 2022, from Rawson Square, to Pompey Square to West Bay Street, Western Esplanade came alive with exciting displays for the holidays that illuminated the hearts of many.

This year 2023 Island Pearls International is back so Bahamians and guests can enjoy the spectacular display of Christmas to warm the hearts of family and friends around the country. New Christmas themes have been awakened across New Providence and the islands with the magic of Christmas now coming to Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma. The Christmas themes will run through January 12th for everyone to enjoy.

