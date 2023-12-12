Blue Hill Road Clinic held annual Christmas Outreach at Good Samaritan’s Senior Citizen’s Home

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Blue Hill Road Clinic held its annual outreach today, December 12, 2023, at the Good Samaritan’s Senior Citizen’s Home for the Aged, located in Yellow Elder Gardens.

Nursing Officer in Charge of BHRC Mrs. Allison Levarity spearheaded the event, joining with her entire complement of staff, supported by Acting Principal Nursing Officer Mrs. Sherry Armbrister and Senior Nursing Officer Jacqueline Newbold.

The group presented the home’s administrator with cash to help with the Christmas festivities for the residents, and the staff purchased Christmas gifts for all of the residents. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)