Uncle who murdered his nephew is charged in court

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the man who shot and killed his own nephew last week was arraigned in the Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that Alfred McKinney fatally shot Christian McKinney following an argument at Finlayson Street, New Providence, on November 6. The murder happened around 9 a.m. Police said they found the victim lying on the ground in a yard in the area.

McKinney, 50, was not required to enter a plea when he made his initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to April 16, 2025. This incident had recorded the 105th homicide for the year. Since then some three more murders have occurred in the capital.

We report yinner decide!