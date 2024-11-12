Miss Teen Universe Bahamas was not stranded alone as several members of her family joined her on the Johannesburg international trip! 

Miss Teen Universe Bahamas Cameronique Evans

NASSAU| More is being shared on the sacking by Miss Teen Universe Bahamas Cameronique Evans and we have some clearing up to do.

BP, which is solely interested in the truth and nothing less, shares the other side of the story that led to the meltdown and ultimate sacking of the title holder shortly after failing to make the finals at the Miss Teen Universe International pageant hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa.

What is true is that Miss Evans was indeed sacked while at an international event. According to organizers she was sacked on November 9 due to a “breach of contract related to professional behaviour and conduct.”

What is also true is that she made contact with Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell to share a story of the ordeal in which the London Mission office sought to comfort her during her return back to the Bahamas on Monday.

What is NOT TRUE is that Miss Evans was alone during the entire ordeal. She traveled to London with two event organizers along with an entourage of her own family members (excluding her mother) to cheer her on while on the mission to represent the Bahamas.

However, according to organizers, they terminated her contract due to serious breaches in her contract involving her repeated failure to comply with the local organizers while on the mission.

For example, when the party landed enroute to Johannesburg through London, Miss Evans failed to show up for a photoshoot with organizers and representatives of the Bahamas High Commission, instead opting to go on a shopping spree with relatives.

These multiple acts of resistance to the directives of the pageant organizers reached a breaking point on the night of the event with local organizers pulling the plug and sacking the Bahamian beauty who hails from Eleuthera. There is more we can say but we ga give this advice:

1) One, if you cannot behave with discipline and act in a manner which distinguishes the standards of a young Bahamian woman, leave the people pageantry alone!

2) Perhaps, in the view of BP, it was still wrong to sack a young woman in the middle of a mission while on a world stage. Frustrations run high in these activities. NO ONE LOVES LOSING (just look how hard BP took that cut-yinner-know-what in the US Elections). We still got to work with Donald Trump and thank him already when he visited the Bahamas just this past weekend. Patience is a virtue and ya gata still work together, stay calm and remain civil and professional!

3) It was still right for the young woman to make contact with Bahamian officials whose job it is to rescue nationals wherever they are stranded in the world. THIS WE NOW UNDERSTAND AND ACCEPT was really not a case for a call to the Minister. She really was not stranded with all her relatives (the shopping crew) on the trip.

In addition to all this, we discovered that the young beauty queen is not 17 but 18. However, she is still too young to face such a loss. Cameronique Evans, was a Youth in Parliamentarian representative, University of The Bahamas (UB) student, and active leader in her community of Eleuthera.

We hope this article shares more insight on these developments and hope our readers accept our corrections and thoughts in this update.

We report yinner decide!