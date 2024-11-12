Man charged for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend on hotel property

Leslie Ferguson should be banned from entering any hotel property across the country!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A 34-year-old man was on Monday charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Leslie Ferguson, 34, is accused of stabbing Shanethria Armbrister at Baha Mar on November 4.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

The matter was adjourned to March 31, 2025 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bahamas Press now wonders what new security measures has been implemented to make sure that security is a priority. We believe Leslie Ferguson should never be allowed to re-enter any hotel property across the entire country!

