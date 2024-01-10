Young Bimini woman collapses and dies following her morning run…

Miss Anva Roberts

Bimini| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Miss Anva Roberts. She was found dead at her home on Bimini following her morning run today. She was a health guru and her sudden passing has left the Binini community in shock!

The Roberts family loss Mother Grace Roberts back in May. Mr Greg Roberts passed last August and now without any indication Anva dies after a powerful run this morning. Is something in the air these days?

Pray for the Roberts family on Bimini. May she rest in peace.