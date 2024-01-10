Former BCB Technician Robert “Bussy” Gardiner passes at 62…

Mr Robert “Bussy” Gardiner, 62

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of another former Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas employee early this morning.

Mr Robert “Bussy” Gardiner passed away this morning after suffering a seizure. He had recently suffered a stroke.

“Bussy” was a most proficient Production Assistant in the Radio Department with the Broadcasting Corporation Of The Bahamas.

He was the goto man in production. He was one of the best technicians that was deployed to cover many government events and covered live events in Parliament.

He travelled across the country covering regattas, homecomings festivals and live church services.

Robert “Bussy” Gardiner died at the age of 62 at home and is survived by his loving wife Lisa and two sons.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.