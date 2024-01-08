Man who caused the murder of the 16-year-old girl turns himself into police…

Davinique Gray

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now being updated that 31-year-old Gamaliel Gray, who is wanted in connection with the country’s second murder for 2024, has surrendered to police.

COP of Police Clayton Fernander told the press today Gray was involved and was wanted by police for the death of the country’s second homicide incident. According to the COP Gray was hiding out at a home of his girlfriend in Nassau Village on Saturday when gunmen opened fire hitting the woman’s 16-year-old daughter, Davinique Gray, who died. That’s that homicide connection.

Gray surrendered himself at the Quakoo Street Police Station with his attorney sometime around 1 pm.

Bahamas Press for years now have warned friends and relatives that if you know someone is involved in crime avoid them like sin. And our one advice to criminals is this; LEAVE THE COUNTRY!

