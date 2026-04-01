Minister Clay Sweeting carry out Inspections on Long Island…

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Major infrastructural upgrades are happening in Long Island!

Minister of Works & Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting MP, Central & South Eleuthera was on Long Island this week conducting site inspections on several ongoing projects on Long Island.

The Minister and his team completed several project site inspections today.

✅ New Asphalt Plant

✅ Roadworks Site Visit

✅ Waterworks Site Visit

✅ Salt Pond Dock Site Visit

✅ New Deadman’s Cay Airport Terminal Site Visit

✅ New Deadmans Cay Runway Site Visit

#intheworks #workingforyou #majorupgrades #justresults

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