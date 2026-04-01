Minister Clay Sweeting carry out Inspections on Long Island…

Major infrastructural upgrades are happening in Long Island!
Minister of Works & Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting MP, Central & South Eleuthera was on Long Island this week conducting site inspections on several ongoing projects on Long Island.
The Minister and his team completed several project site inspections today.
New Asphalt Plant
Roadworks Site Visit
Waterworks Site Visit
Salt Pond Dock Site Visit
New Deadman’s Cay Airport Terminal Site Visit
New Deadmans Cay Runway Site Visit
#intheworks #workingforyou #majorupgrades #justresults