PM Davis announces General Election on Tuesday May 12th, 2026 – Parliament Dissolves on Wednesday April 8th!

Statement by Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Edward Davis on the Dissolution of Parliament and the 2026 General Election

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

Today, I wish to advise the Bahamian people of the key dates in the next phase of our democratic process, our general election.

Pursuant to Article 66(2) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I will advise the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on Wednesday, 8 April 2026. Pursuant to Article 67(1) of the Constitution, the Writs of Election will be issued on Thursday, 9 April 2026, and the General Election will be held on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Today, I wish to advise the Bahamian people of the key dates in the next phase of our democratic process, our general election.

Pursuant to Article 66(2) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I will advise the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on Wednesday, 8 April 2026. Pursuant to Article 67(1) of the Constitution, the Writs of Election will be issued on Thursday, 9 April 2026, and the General Election will be held on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

I also wish to remind the public that if you currently hold a valid purple voter’s card, your registration remains valid and there is no need to register again. The law provides that if you are on the current register of voters, you are entitled to vote.

If you are registering for the first time, if you have moved and need to transfer, or if you need to verify your information, I encourage you to do so without delay. Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, the register of voters for the general election closes at the end of Wednesday, 8 April 2026. With Writs of Election being issued on 9 April 2026, the statutory cutoff for registration and transfers is the end of Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

As we move through this election season, I ask every Bahamian to remember one simple truth: wherever we may fall politically, we all love this country. Long after the campaign is over, we will still be one people, sharing one home, with one future to build together.

I encourage every eligible Bahamian to take part in this process with seriousness, respect, and faith in our democracy.