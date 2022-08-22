20-year-old Normand Toussaint charged with his gay lover Omar Davis’ murder — Police say Toussaint stabbed Omar multiple times…

Omar Davis and accused killer Normand Toussaint

NASSAU| A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after his boyfriend’s body was found stuffed in a garbage bag inside a car in the Centreville area.

Prosecutors believe that Normand Toussaint stabbed Omar Davis multiple times and killed him on August 15.

After the murder, Toussaint and another man allegedly put Davis’ body in a garbage bag.

The college graduate’s body was found in the trunk of a Honda Fit later that day.

Toussaint was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt today.

He was denied bail and returns to court on December 27.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for a second man who they believe helped Toussaint to move the body.