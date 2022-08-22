Comedian charged over leaked sex tape

Terrance Gilbert II,

NASSAU| Local comedian Khing Kloud is facing a criminal libel charge over a leaked sex tape.

Prosecutors allege the entertainer, whose given name is Terrance Gilbert II, recorded a woman without her permission while she performed oral sex on him on March 24, 2022.

Additionally, the 24-year-old is accused of leaking the illegally recorded sex tape to defame the complainant.

Gilbert pleaded not guilty to charges of voyeurism and intentional libel when he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

He was granted $3,500 bail and returns to court on November 29 for the start of his trial.