Scenes from that bad accident in Exuma tonight.

EXUMA| Drivers traversing The Flamingo Bay area are asked to approach this area with extreme caution tonight.

We are reporting a serious head on collision involving guests to the island of Exuma.

Persons involved are currently receiving medical attention at the Exuma Healthcare Facility. Pray for their speedy recovery.

We can also confirm a traffic fatality on Soldier Road this evening has claimed the life of a male who died in hospital. Drive safe people.