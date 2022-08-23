Some 111 migrants land apprehended and headed to Nassau…

Defence Headquarters, 23 AUG. ‘22 (RBDF): One hundred and eleven (111) irregular migrants were apprehended and are on the way to the capital.



While conducting a routine patrol, Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship (HMBS) Bahamas intercepted a Haitian Sloop in the Guinchos Cay area.



The migrants consisting of ninty-two (92) males and fourteen (14) females and five (5) children were apprehended three nautical miles (3nm) off Guinchos Cay by Defence Force vessel HMBS Bahamas, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Sidney Whymms. The migrants were thoroughly assessed by RBDF officials and will be turned over to the Immigration officials for further processing upon arrival to the capital.



The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed towards Border Protection against the transnational threats throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.



