Tourism Manager Mrs Deanne Williams Gibson passes at 53…

Mrs Deanne Williams Gibson

NASSAU| Sad reports coming into Bahamas Press right now are confirming that the Church members of the Most Holy Trinity are mourning the passing of its second member in just days.

Mrs. Deanne Williams Gibson passed away quietly this afternoon. The 53-year-old mother of three was the former Culinary Manager in the Ministry of Tourism who studied at Johnson and Wales University.

Tonight we offer our deep condolences to her husband Dwight Gibson (the brother of Larry Gibson) and her three children D Decosta, Daniel, and Daria.

Just this week the parish lost its organist Ransford “Ray” Saunders owner of Shell Saunders Beach.

May her soul rest in peace.