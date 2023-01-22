Aliv unleashes RING home security systems to its customers…

NASSAU| THE POWERFUL telephone company ALiv is bringing Ring Technology to the home.

Aliv, which is presently undergoing a massive upgrade of fibre to its home customers, is now incorporating home online security to homeowners.

The Ring is today one of the best home alarms that can deter would-be criminals.

The Ring system allows a homeowner to introduce complete coverage of its home monitoring, both outside and inside wherever necessary.

Ring provides 180 days of backup video stories providing a complete monitoring system all backed with a one-year warranty with complete customer support.

Call Aliv today and bring a full and complete reliable home security to you.