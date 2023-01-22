Man found dead inside his Central Police Station cell…

Central Police Station

NASSAU| The Coroner is investigating the death of a 60-year-old male who was found dead inside his Central Police Station cell on Sunday morning.

The suspect was detained on Saturday after he was booked on a stealing charge. But around 7:30 am Sunday (January 22nd, 2023) he was discovered unresponsive inside his cell.

EMS arrived a short time later when he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police confirmed the incident to the press, however, no name or history of the suspect who died was released. We also would like to know WHO OR WHERE HE ROBBED?!

