Car flips over on John F. Kennedy Drive

Live photo.

NASSAU| Police are on the scene of a major accident on John F. Kennedy Drive.

A car was traveling along one of the deadliest roads on New Providence when it flipped over in the median.

A pole was destroyed and parts of the car went flying along the grassy median during the crash.

The driver of the small vehicle was seen on the ground but did not appear to suffer life-threatening injuries.

A flat bed truck is also on the scene to remove the vehicle that landed on its roof after tumbling in the grass.

The accident comes one day after police reported a traffic fatality on Cowpen Road, east of Faith Avenue.