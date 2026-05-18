All 12 PLP Senators named as Parliament is set to open this coming Wednesday at 10am

Government Senators set to be appointed on Monday May 18th, 2026

PM Davis set to name Senior Political Advisor Kevin Simmons, OPM Communications Director Latre Rahming and ZNS GM Clint Watson to the Senate!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has more appointments to the Upper House of Parliament and this time we can confirm the Davis Government will appoint its complete slate of Senators on Monday at 1pm.

The list of appointed Senators are: The Hon. Wayne Munroe, The Hon. Jerome Fritzgerald and The Hon. Barbara Cartwright. All three in the senior team of Senators have joined the Executive Government in the roles of Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Social Services respectively.

We can now confirm joining the senior team will be Senate President Julie Lashel Adderley. New to the Senate will come Vice President Kenan Johnson.

Senior Political Advisor in the OPM Kevin Simmons will join the Senate, along with PLP candidates Keno Wong and Robyn Lynes. Returning also will be Jan Ann Major and D’Ansante Beneby Small along with OPM Communications Director Latrae Rahming, and ZNS General Manager Clint Watson.

The PLP Team will sit alongside FNM senators Alrich “Rick” Fox, Elsworth Johnson (who will be opposition leader in the Senate), Arinthia Komolafe and Dr. Trevor Johnson.

The group’s swearing in ceremonies will be completed this Monday all in time for the Opening of Parliament set to take place this coming Wednesday May 20th at 10am.

We report yinner decide!