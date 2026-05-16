PM Philip Davis KC completed his Cabinet Appointments on Saturday

Prime Minister The Hon. Philip Edward Brave Davis KC has completed his Executive Cabinet appointment on Saturday and we share the full list.
Hon. Philip E. Davis, KC – Prime Minister
2 Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Education, Science & Technology
3 Sen. Hon. Wayne Munroe, KC Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs
4 Hon. Fred A. Mitchell Minister of Foreign Affairs
5 Hon. Michael Halkitis Minister of Finance
6 Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin Minister of Tourism
7 Hon. Dr. Michael Darville Minister of Health and Wellness
8 Hon. Clay G. Sweeting Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs
9 Hon. Keith Bell Minister of Housing and Land Reform
10 Hon. Pia T. Glover-Rolle Minister of Labour, the Public Service and National Insurance
11 Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis Minister of Energy, Utilities and Aviation
12 Hon. Ginger Moxey Minister for Grand Bahama
13 Hon. Mario K. Bowleg Minister of Youth and Sports
14 Hon. Jomo Campbell Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources
15 Hon. Zane Lightbourne Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources
16 Hon. Myles LaRoda Minister of National Security
17 Hon. Leon Lundy Minister of Transport
18 Hon. Lisa Rahming Minister of Urban Renewal and Community Relations
19 Hon. Leslia Miller-Brice Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage
20 Sen. Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald Minister of Economic Affairs
21 Sen. Hon. Barbara Cartwright Minister of Social Services
22 Hon. Sebastian Bastian Minister of Innovation & National Development
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*Ministers of State:*
23 Hon. Bacchus Rolle Minister of State for Social Services
24 Hon. Wayde A. Watson Minister of State for Innovation and National Development
25 Hon. Leonardo Lightbourne Minister of State for Agriculture and Marine Resources with special responsibility for BAMSI
26 Hon. Kirk Cornish Minister of State for Office of the Prime Minister
27 Hon. McKell Bonaby Minister of State for Office of the Prime Minister
28 Hon. Darron Pickstock Minister of State for Immigration in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
29 Hon. Owen Wells Minister of State for Ministry of Health and Wellness