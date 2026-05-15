PM Davis appoints more Cabinet Ministers in second term government!

VICEROY DPM Chester Cooper is now Minister of Education Science and Technology. Hon. Wayne Munroe KC is Attorney General. FRED Mitchell returns to Foreign Affairs and Elected MP for St. BARNABAS MICHAEL HALKITIS is now the Finance Man in the Davis Government.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC MP is right now completing the installation of his Cabinet which is shaping up to be a highly skilled quality team supported by the People of the Bahamas.

We can tell you the following happened today.

The Hon. I. Chester Cooper was sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Science and Technology by Governor General, HE the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, May 15, 2026 at Government House.

Hon. Wayne Munroe KC is now Attorney General. Hon. Fredrick Mitchell appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. Hon. Michael Halkitis is Minister of Finance.

Additionally, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin becomes the new Tourism Minister. Dr. Michael Darville returns as Minister of Health. The Hon. Clay Sweeting returns as Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs. Hon. Keith Bell returned to Housing and Land Reform. Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis becomes Energy, Utilities and Aviation Minister. Hon. Mario Bowleg is returned as Minister for Youths and Sports. Hon. Jomo Campbell returns as Minister for Agriculture and Marine Resources. Hon. Pia Glover Rolle assumes the post of Minister of Labour, Public Service and National Insurance. Hon. Zane Lightbourne returns to Environment and Natural Resources.

Stay tuned for tomorrow for the final appointments of Cabinet Ministers.

PM Davis in landside historic victory on May 12th returned the PLP to power for a second consecutive term never achieved in over 30 years of elections in the Bahamas. PM Davis become the first Prime Minister to have not been voted out office as he readies his PLP Government for a new five year term.

We report yinner decide!