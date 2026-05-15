IRON LADY BARBARA CARTWRIGHT SET TO APPOINTED MINISTER IN DAVIS CABINET!

PM Philip Davis alongside Secretary General Barbara Cartwright giving out keys to new home construction.

NASSAU| The Iron Lady of Bahamian Modern Politics Barbara Cartwright is set to join the Davis Cabinet via the Senate.

BP is learning PM Davis on his second term will elevate his trusted Secretary General of the PLP to the Cabinet of The Bahamas.

Cartwright will serve as a Minister in the Department of Social Services and will join the front bench of the Government in the Senate.

Cartwright, known for her iron grip of the ground crowning politicians and working teams across the party around the country, will further strengthen the party forces particularly inside inner city communities like Bains and Grants Town, Englerston, Farm Road and many family island communities where support is needed.

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