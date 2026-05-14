The Hon. Philip Davis returns to serve a second term as Prime Minister of The Bahamas, following 2026 General Election

Mrs Ann Marie Davis, Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, Governor-General Cynthia Mother Pratt and Dame Marguerite Pindling.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Philip Edward ‘Brave’ Davis, KC, 74, has led the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) into a second consecutive victory at the polls, following results of the 2026 General Election.

He will now form the next government to run the country over the next five years, after taking the Oath of Office.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Bahamians cast their ballots when the polls opened at 8:00am, and closed at 6:00pm.

Some 209,264 Bahamians were listed on the Register of Voters. Out of that number, 26,000 voters were registered for the Advanced Poll held on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

At the end of the day, Tuesday, in (unofficial) results, the PLP captured 33 seats; the Free National Movement (FNM) led by Michael C. Pintard captured 8 seats in the 41-seat House of Assembly.

Mr. Davis became the first Prime Minister since 1997 to win a second consecutive term in office. Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham served 1992 to 1997, and then again 1997 to 2002.

On the campaign trail, Mr. Davis led a modern-era election campaign under the theme, ‘Choose Progress,’ targeting healthcare, housing, education and economic opportunities.

Mr. Davis became the country’s fifth prime minister following the September 16, 2021 General Election.

He was born on June 7, 1951 to Brave Edward Davis of Old Bight, Cat Island and Dorothy Davis (nee Smith) of Alexander, Exuma. He was first elected the Member of Parliament for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador. He was called to The Bar of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on March 5, 1975. He is married to Ann Marie Davis and is the father of six children.

In this General Election, for the first time a number of Bahamians opted to use the new biometric voting cards introduced to modernize the electoral system. Some 40,000 cards were issued.

Both PLP and FNM offered 41 candidates, The Coalition of Independents (COI) led by Lincoln Bain offered 40 Candidates, and there were four Independent candidates.

The Parliamentary Registration Department will release the official results of the 2026 General Election.